Tnf LLC Buys New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,759,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after acquiring an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 189,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.78. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

