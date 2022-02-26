Tnf LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.7% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

SCHP stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

Further Reading

