Tnf LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 507,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $109.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

