Tnf LLC Invests $5.27 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

