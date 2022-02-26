Tnf LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.0% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,226,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.