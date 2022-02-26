Tnf LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,678,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $105.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.