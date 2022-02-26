Tnf LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $151.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $176.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

