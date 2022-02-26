Tnf LLC Purchases Shares of 22,066 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

