Tnf LLC Purchases Shares of 31,965 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tnf LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.