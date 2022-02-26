Tnf LLC Purchases Shares of 42,380 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

