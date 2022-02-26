Tnf LLC Purchases Shares of 45,452 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $439.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.91 and its 200-day moving average is $454.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

