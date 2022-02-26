Tnf LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $345.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

