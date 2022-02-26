Tnf LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.7% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tnf LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

