Tnf LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $103.97 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $103.60 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

