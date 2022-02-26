TokenPay One Day Trading Volume Tops $67,496.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $831,125.20 and approximately $67,496.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,214.61 or 0.99844930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00073848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00306585 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

