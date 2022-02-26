Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.64.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

