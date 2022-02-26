Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stake Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,854 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 75,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38,372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

