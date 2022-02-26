Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 2,710 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41.

