Towercrest Capital Management Buys 611 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $210.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.22 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.64 and its 200-day moving average is $325.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.