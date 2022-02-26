Towercrest Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

