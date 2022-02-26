Towercrest Capital Management Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

