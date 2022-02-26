Towercrest Capital Management Has $10.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

