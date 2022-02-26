Towercrest Capital Management Has $13.37 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

