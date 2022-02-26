Towercrest Capital Management Has $14.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.