Towercrest Capital Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

