Towercrest Capital Management Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 608,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $104,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Apple by 6.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 472,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,876,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $8,143,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 356,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

