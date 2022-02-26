Towercrest Capital Management Sells 1,324 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.15 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

