Towercrest Capital Management Takes $3.26 Million Position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 4.31% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.