TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of TPI Composites worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $421.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. Cowen lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

