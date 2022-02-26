Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.10. Track Group shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 4,001 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Track Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 424.91%.

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

