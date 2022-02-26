Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,438 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,597% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

