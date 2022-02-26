Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,438 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,597% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.
South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
