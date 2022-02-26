TradeStars (TSX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75,423.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, TradeStars has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $75,423.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.83 or 0.07077070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,185.90 or 0.99977793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

