Tranchess Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002220 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $55.67 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,041.24 or 1.00042568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00076793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00307518 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,254,106 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

