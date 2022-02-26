TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $464,407,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,402,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its position in TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $662.45 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $634.47 and its 200-day moving average is $625.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.