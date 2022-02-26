TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.70. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 939,279 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.96) to GBX 375 ($5.10) in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 547,473 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.