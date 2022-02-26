Travala.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.42 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.05 or 0.07099980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,083.27 or 0.99707187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,529,837 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

