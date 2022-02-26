Treat DAO Price Hits $4.58 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.49 or 0.07163809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.59 or 0.99817326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

