Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$1.34. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 468,220 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$124.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

