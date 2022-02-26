Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trex by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

