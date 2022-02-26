Trias Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00036977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00110003 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.