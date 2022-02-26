Tribe Market Cap Hits $263.12 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $263.12 million and $13.77 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00110697 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

