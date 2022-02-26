Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TMQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

TSE:TMQ opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

