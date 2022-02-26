Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Position Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Trinity Capital worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $160,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

TRIN opened at $17.45 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $476.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

