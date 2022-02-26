Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

TRRSF opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

