Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.56 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) to post sales of $115.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $97.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $484.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

TBK opened at $98.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $136.01.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

