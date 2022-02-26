trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. trivago posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

TRVG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,088. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $805.10 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of trivago by 536.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

