Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading Up 94.3% This Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 95.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $460,259.14 and $43.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 94.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.17 or 1.00121207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.12 or 0.00306845 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

