TRON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $6.06 billion and $1.12 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002390 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003668 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000228 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,747,650,801 coins and its circulating supply is 101,747,647,661 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

