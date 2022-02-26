TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,816 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TrueBlue worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 17.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.