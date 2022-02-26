TrueDeck Trading Down 37.5% This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $44,827.73 and approximately $18,613.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00110624 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

